Heidi Ferrer, a Hollywood writer who rose to fame for her works on "Dawson's Creek" and "Wasteland," has died.

After one long year of battle against COVID-19, Ferrer ended up taking her own life. Her family confirmed that the writer died on May 26 - more than a year since she first contracted the virus.

What Happened to Heidi Ferrer?

In a report posted by Daily Mail, the 50-year-old reportedly spent her time bedridden after testing positive for the virus. Even after a year, Ferrer suffered from pain and symptoms.

She first contracted the virus in April 2020. At that time, she experienced body malaise and severe pains in her feet and ankles. She also felt fatigued and flu-like symptoms after getting the virus.

Unfortunately, her health status got worse in June that it left her bedridden. Even after a few months of taking a rest, the fatigue and foot pain remained. The neurological tremors even made her cripple.

In September, she penned a blog post titled, "How I'm recovering from long haul COVID." She detailed that the virus ultimately affected her mobility but later declared that "COVID will not win."

"The monster is real and it came for me. Recovering from COVID-19 has been one of the hardest things I've ever gone through and I've been through a lot," she wrote.

She also assured me that she was not suicidal. Still, she mentioned how she told her husband that she did not want to live like that if she would not get better.

READ ALSO: [VIDEO] Alex Harvill Dead At 28 After Horrifying Guinness World Record Jump Attempt (2021)

Due to Ferrer's condition, she could no longer see a bright future ahead.

In the same post, she mentioned how the dreaded virus took away the ability to dream. With that said, she completely stopped dreaming about the things that lie ahead just because she could not picture them.

Her condition improved in August, though, and she was able to heal slowly. After that post, her health deteriorated rapidly once again.

Following her death, Ferrer's husband Nick Guthe shared the heartbreaking news on his social media.

Per Guthe, his wife fought the 13-month battle ferociously. Still, the virus took everything away from her and ended up claiming her own life.

Heidi Ferrer was survived by her husband and their 13-year-old child, Bexon.

READ MORE: R. Kelly Sells 'Crime Scene' Home in Atlanta For Nearly $2M

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles