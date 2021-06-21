Banksy Lost 2 More Trademarks Over Artworks, Is He Losing Grip on Portfolio?

Anonymous artist Banksy has recently lost trademarks for his works and can no longer claim legal rights to his new artworks.

According to Telegraph UK, experts say after he was stripped of two more trademarks for some of his most famous graffiti.

The latest rulings relate to his pieces "Radar Rat" and "Girl with Umbrella," meaning he has now lost four trademarks in total.

Earlier in 2021, the EU Intellectual Property Office ruled on the side of a gift card retailer "Full Colour Black," who ended up clashing with the street artist over the use of his work.

The greeting card firm convinced the EU panel to cancel the trademarks of the latter two artworks.

His continued anonymity and flippant comments regarding copyright have not done him any favors.

EU Intellectual Property Office Panel Speaks On Banksy Claiming Own Works

The said panel wrote, "As Banksy has chosen to be anonymous and cannot be identified, this would hinder him from being able to protect this piece of art under copyright laws,"

They also added, "without identifying himself, while identifying himself would take away from the secretive persona which propels his fame and success."

The office also reported how Banksy permitted parties to use his work.

Banksy provided high-resolution copies of his projects, which became an invite for people to use them.

A statement on the Pest Control Office Ltd website, which represents Banksy, explicitly outlines the rights people have with his work.

This has come under threat from companies like "Full Colour Black."

'Please do not use Banksy's images for any commercial purpose, including launching a range of merchandise or tricking people into thinking something is made or endorsed by the artist when it isn't...."

"Saying Banksy wrote copyright is for losers in his book doesn't give you free rein to misrepresent the artist and commit fraud. We checked,' it adds.

In his book "Wall and Piece," the Bristolian said copyright is 'for losers' and invited readers to have a copy of his work for 'amusement and activism' rather than profit.

He also said never to commercialize his work.

Banksy opened a shop in October of 2020 where he sold his works.

They said the shop was created "for the sole purpose of fulfilling trademark categories."

Yet, the panel said that this "departed from accepted principles of ethical behaviours or honest commercial and business practices" when ruling in favor of "Full Colour Black."

Banksy Counts Four Trademarks Lost On His Works After New Decisions From I.P. Office

In 2020, Banksy lost his first trademark for his work, the "Flower Thrower," after a two-year legal battle with the company and the IP office.

The panels further pointed that 'he cannot be identified as the unquestionable owner of such works as his identity is hidden.'

In May, he lost protection for his work "Laugh" in a similar battle with the card company.

According to this article, Banksy was named by The Mail as former public schoolboy Robin Gunningham, although this has not been confirmed.

