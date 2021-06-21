Usain Bolt Now a Father to Twins: Girlfriend Revealed Precious Boys' Names

Usain Bolt is now a father of twins! The Olympian and girlfriend Kasi Bennett announced on Father's Day that twin boys are the latest addition to his family. Their names are quite unique, too, just like their dad's.

Usain Bolt, 34, celebrated Father's Day on Sunday, June 20, by announcing he now has twin boys to care for. The legendary Olympic sprinter and girlfriend Kasi Bennett, 31, gave the shocking news to their fans via Instagram.

Their names are quite cute, even though they're not the usual ones: Thunder Boly and Saint Leo Bolt, as reported by Hollywood Life.

This just follows the tradition of giving their kids unique monikers, which they started with their daughter, Olympia Lighting Bolt.

Like what they did with Olympia, who was born last year, Kasi and Usain did not share when their twins' birthday is.

Even if they kept this tidbit out, they were quite generous with photos showing the babies and their whole expanding family.

The photos look like they were taken by a professional in an actual photoshoot, instead of just some random camera shots.

"Happy Father's Day to my forever love! @usainbolt You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end! ," she wrote in one post showing them all dressed up.

Usain, meanwhile, shared a different family snapshot from the same set of photos, and confirmed his sons' names in the post.

This can be described as Usain's dreams coming true. it can be remembered that in an earlier interview, he shared how much he wanted a family of his own with the right person.

"For me, over the years, I've waited because I want to make sure it's the right person," he once said.

It's been really some exciting years for him after he announced his retirement.

Usain is an eight-time Olympic gold medalist, but he made the announcement that he was officially retiring back in 2019. Since then, one can feel that he is not looking back on his very colorful and very lucrative career.

In an interview after that announcement, he shared that he's enjoying the aftermath of his sports career. "I'm just doing many different things...the sports life is over, so I'm now moving into different businesses," he told reporters, according to Reuters.

