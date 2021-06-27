Mads Mikkelsen unveiled the one wish involving Johnny Depp and his role in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise.

Mikkelsen recently sat for an interview where he talked about Depp who lost his spot in the franchise after losing his legal showdown. For what it's worth, the original actor was accused of being a wife-beater in an article about his alleged assault toward his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Despite having the role now, Mikkelsen told The Sunday Times how much he wished to talk to him about the role. Per the 55-year-old actor, he knew that Warner Bros. would push through the new film even without Depp.

"I don't know what happened [in his private life], and I don't know if it was fair, him losing the job, but I just knew that the show was going on, and I would've loved to have talked to him about it if I had the chance, but I just don't know him in that sense," he continuously explained.

He revealed that he received a call from the creators, who sounded they were in a hurry. After reading the script, Mikkelsen immediately said yes.

Although he knew it was controversial, the actor said that things go like this most of the time.

Mads Mikkelsen Wants to Talk To Johnny Depp

After scoring the Gellert Grindelwald role, Mikkelsen expressed his desire to make the character his own instead of becoming the "successor."

According to Mikkelsen, he refused to copy what the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor did and created. He explained that copying him would result in creative suicide instead. Because of this, he wants to become different and a bridge at the same time.

Things could have been much easier if he got the chance to talk to Depp about the role. However, he never really got the chance to do so.

READ ALSO: John Langley Dead While Competing In Off-Road Race: Tragic Cause of Death Confirmed [REPORT]

Before his appearance in "Fantastic Beasts," the Danish actor currently works for "Indiana Jones 5."

For Johnny Depp's part, he waits for his upcoming defamation trial against his ex-wife. Apart from Grindelwald's role, he also lost Captain Jack Sparrow's role in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" role for good.

He was already defended by his fans and colleagues, with Greg Ellis as the latest one to say that Depp undeserving of all the losses he faced.

READ MORE: Johnny Solinger Dead A Month After Receiving Bad Health Prognosis - Tragic Cause of Death Explored

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles