Lil Kim attended this year's BET Awards, and when she was interviewed on the red carpet, she was asked whether she's willing to do a 'Verzuz' battle with anyone; her answer was exciting.

The "Lady Marmalade" rapper, who arrived wearing an all-black outfit topped with a blonde wig, was asked by the pre-show host, "I'm not gonna say who against, but would you do a Verzuz?"

The rapper quickly answered "yes," and when asked if she could pick an opponent, Kim clarified that she wants to go head-to-head against Nicki Minaj.

'Verzuz' is a webcast series produced by artists Timbaland and Swizz Beats. It's a show that features mostly hip-hop rappers that will fight each other with their hit songs.

For new hip-hop fans, you probably don't know why Kim's response is a big deal, especially to her opponent's supporters; it's because Nicki Minaj has a long history of feud with Lil Kim.

Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim's years-long beef

It all started in 2007 when the queen of rap released a series of photos for her mixtape titled "Playtime Is Over", which was heavily criticized as it resembles a lot to Lil Kim's 1996 album "Hardcore." However, it is unclear whether the "Anaconda" hitmaker was paying homage to Kim.

Following this, the female rappers met each other for the first time at Lil Wayne's concert, where they publicly tell a different story of how things went down backstage. Minaj claims that she asked Kim if "everything's good" between them then took pictures.

Years later, Kim claims that Minaj exaggerated her story and mentioned that things didn't happen like that "'What? Are you kidding me? Picture somebody saying to me, "We good?" I'll ring her throat, snatch her larynx out." she mentioned in an interview. (via Metro UK)

After their interviews, rapper Ray J added fuel to the ongoing fight as he threw shade at Minaj during his concert. Next, he talked to Kim, who attended the show that night, telling her that there are many "impostors" and he will not say any names.

Kim responded with, "We love her. We just want her to pay homage. If you don't pay homage then f**k you."

Drake was also involved in the fight after Ray J's show as he slams Kim after a performance with Minaj, saying that he doesn't care about Lil Kim or anyone because Minaj is the "baddest chick" in the industry.

The most memorable moment of their feud was in 2011 where Lil Kim released a mixtape titled "Black Friday" the same week Nicki Minaj dropped her debut album "Pink Friday." According to Capital Xtra, the songs included on the record are diss tracks for Minaj.

Minaj later laughed at Kim after her mixtape only sold 113,000 copies compared to "Pink Friday" which got 375,000 sales on its first week.

Even though Kim made it clear that she will never make amends with the "Freedom" rapper in a 2010 interview, Minaj still considers her one of her main inspirations.

Nicki Minaj has not publicly responded to Lil Kim's "Verzuz" battle statement.

