P. Diddy’s Sexuality Questioned Immediately After Supporting Lil Nas X 2021 BET Awards Performance

P. Diddy, who changed his name legally to Sean Love Combs, has recently taken to Twitter to praise the steamy performance of Lil Nas X at the 2021 BET Awards.

Unfortunately, because of his positive tweet, Diddy ended up getting trolled.

The 22-year-old rapper performed a fantastic rendition of his song "Montero (Call Me By Your Name" where he was the Pharoah. Several male backup dancers accompanied him.

During the rapper's performance, he was seen passionately kissing one of his male backup dancers.

The entire LGBTQ+ community praised the "Old Town Road" hitmaker's performance.

On the other hand, Diddy's cryptic social media post regarding the kiss completely backfired.

In fact, Twitter immediately questioned his sexuality, speculating he is gay.

There have already been rumors in the past that Diddy was gay and even received a ton of backlash for not being open about it.

Is Sean Love Combs Gay?

On Twitter, just after Lil Nas X's BET Awards performance, Diddy immediately extended his support, saying, "Lil Nas X did that!! Be fearless!!!"

Lil Nas X did that!! Be fearless!!! 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 — LOVE (@Diddy) June 28, 2021

Immediately, Twitter users labeled the music producer a homosexual and even asked him to come out of the closet.

One Twitter user said, "Diddy want to kiss Lil Nas X now!! Be fearless, Diddy! Come out the closet and show the world it's okay to be gay! Stop playing like you're NOT!" Another Twitter user tweeted, "Diddy definitely gay for that tweet!"

You proud of him cuz he got the courage to come out and you don't 😅 — Bizzy tay (@bizzytay651) June 28, 2021

However, others defended the 51-year-old ex-boyfriend of Jennifer Lopez, saying, "Can gay people stop calling Diddy gay just for supporting Lil Nas? Y'all are so backwards."

Another person added, "Damn so now if u root for someone gay u gay too ? lemme add that to the list of made up black rules."

Can gay people stop calling diddy gay just for supporting lil nas? Yall are so backwards 😭 — ‎ً (@photygraphies) June 28, 2021

Diddy's Sexuality Speculation

Back in 2018, rumors of Diddy being gay made its rounds after hopping on a verse of Blood Sugar's song "Hope."

Diddy's vocals were placed where two men were hugging each other in the music video.

The lyrics said, "Sometimes, I ask myself, like, you know what is it going to take for me not to be afraid."

"To be loved the way, like I really wanna be loved."

"But that I know how I really wanna be loved. But I'm like, scared to really, really feel that."

"Maybe one day I'll get over my fears and I'll receive."

50 Cent, who also has beef with Diddy, called him "gay" on several occasions.

Back in a 2018 interview, the "In Da Club" hitmaker stated, "He doesn't even know what he says is, like, fruity."

However, despite getting trolled for several years, Diddy, Sean Love Combs, didn't confirm nor deny the rumors.

