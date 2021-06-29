Andy Dick Jailed For Assault Using Strange Deadly Weapon, Fiancée Spills What Actually Happened

Comedian, actor, and film producer Andy Dick returned behind bars on weekend, as police arrested him for assault with a deadly weapon.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Page Six that he was arrested on Saturday, June 26, at 4:45 PM.

While the star was locked up, his fiancée, Elisa Jordana, addressed his arrest to fans in a YouTube Livestream.

She revealed that he has been on a downward spiral with substance usage since allegedly being evicted from his home.

The police reported that Dick was released three days later after posting a $50,000 bond, adding that he is due in court on October 25 over the case.

Elisa Jordana Goes Live On Her Sunday Livestream About Fiancé

During her live session, Jordana told the story of the night where the couple went to a steakhouse along with Dick's male friends.

Jordana continued, Dick was evicted from his home and moved into a hostel, though she said he was soon kicked out after bringing in a group of 11 people.

She described the recent incident where the comedian was in different form than she is used to. That night, she begged Dick to spend the night at her house.

However, he ran off with his friends after the meal, taking things from the said restaurant.

"He stole cutlery, he stole a wine glass, he stole plates," she said exposing her partner. "He asked for a doggie bag so he could put all that in."

She further claimed Dick got into a fight with a man named Lucas using a metal chair, saying that he could have killed him.

"It was the worst with him. It was getting worse and worse," Jordana stated in the video, "every day there was some kind of problem."

"There were signs this was going to happen," she added.

There were also times that the 55-year-old entertainer recently called her to come in another restaurant where he was eating with friends because they did not have money to pay their food.

Elisa Jordan: Andy Dick Is "Okay" While Under Arrest

Dick's reported fiancée also assured the fans that he is "safe" behind bars, stating that she felt relieved about his arrest.

"It doesn't happen out of the blue. When I heard he was in jail, I wasn't that surprised," adding she is glad he is in prison because he is safe.

Andy Dick recently launched a podcast called "ADickted to Love," where he plans on talking with doctors, therapists, spiritual leaders, and recovery specialists to help him get on the right path.



