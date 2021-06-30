Britney Spears' conservator, Jodi Montgomery, hit back on Jamie Spears and debunked his new shocking claims.

On Wednesday, Jamie submitted documents to the court, saying that he is concerned how Montgomery did not grant "any wishes" made by Britney when he took a break. According to the patriarch, the trouble began when he did not act as the singer's conservator since September 2019.

He then urged the court to investigate the alleged irresponsible act.

Jamie's attorney, Vivian Lee Thoreen, penned, "Ms. Spears told the Court on June 23 that she opposed being under a conservatorship and revealed her ongoing disputes with Ms. Montgomery about her medical treatment and other personal care issues.'

However, Montgomery immediately slammed Jamie through a lengthy statement from her legal representative. According to her, she has been acting as a "tireless advocate" for the pop star.

She added that Jamie himself has the sole capacity to approve all the expenditures that Britney needs.

Montgomery then revealed that she will present a care plan to support Britney's desire to end the conservatorship.

Montgomery Not A Conservator?

While the public originally thought that she works with Jamie as the main conservator, Montgomery's legal representative made it clear that it is not the case at all.

Per the filing by Montgomery's attorney Lauriann Wright, all expenditures made for Britney must be approved by Jamie.

"Practically speaking, since everything costs money, no expenditures can happen without going through Mr. Spears and Mr. Spears approving them," the statement says.

They added that not all requests have been approved despite the singer needing the treatment or medical care.

Montgomery's statement firmly said that Jamie has the power to control it as the conservator of the estate. As a result, most expenditures have been denied or limited.

Meanwhile, both Montgomery and Jamie agreed on one thing - that Britney's marriage and planning are unaffected by the conservatorship.

In a statement by Montgomery's attorney to PEOPLE, the Probate Code §1900 allows the singer to get married. Her desire to have more kids also remains unaffected by the conservatorship.

As Britney's protector and advocate, the conservator went on to wish progress in the recent case for her to remove the program.

Britney was first put under the conservatorship in 2008, with Jamie as her permanent conservator. In September 2019, he stepped down and named Montgomery as a temporary conservator.

