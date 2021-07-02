Meghan McCain 'Desperate' To Leave 'The View' Since The Beginning? Sources Revealed Why

Meghan McCain shocked fans of "The View" on Thursday when she announced that she would be leaving the show after being a host for four years.

More recently, sources told Page Six the conservative host has been itching to leave the show since the beginning.

"She's been wanting to get out... She's been miserable since she started." the source stated.

McCain has been living in the DC area with her family, and she doesn't want to go in and out of New York City to film the TV show.

According to a different source, part of the reason why she's desperate to leave "The View" from the beginning is that people have been cruel to her to the point that they loved hurting her.

"The number of people who exit the show, it's a joke. It's a game there. It's under the news division and ... they thrive off women fighting. Everyone leaves there with their hair on fire. It's really vicious." an insider stated.

As we previously reported, media giant ABC (the show's handler) has been begging McCain to stay on the show, but the host already suffered a lot and allegedly said, "No, I'm done! I'm not staying anymore."

The network even reportedly offered her a more prominent role as a contributor to ABC news, but she refused.

We mentioned before that McCain was possibly fired from the show, but sources stated her decision was completely voluntary.

Meghan McCain's journey in "The View."

McCain became a regular host in 2017 after being a guest numerous times in the past. The conservative host is known for her heated arguments with her co-hosts.

Her memorable moments include the time when Whoopi Goldberg cut her while talking about Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greenes' controversy about the Holocaust.

While McCain was talking, "The Color Purple" star attempted to end her opinion by saying the show will be taking a commercial in which McCain said, "Why are you cutting me off?!" (via People)

She also got into a heated argument against co-host Joy Behar when she returned after her maternity leave. She mentioned that Behar was "rude" and "nasty" after saying she didn't miss her.

