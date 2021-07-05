Kim Kardashian vs. Kanye West: Who Is Likely To Become The Next Best 'Kris Jenner'?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four kids, and both parents would want nothing but the best for them.

With "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" finally done, fans and viewers are excited to know what the cast member's future would be like.

Though the family, without Kanye, signed a multi-year deal with Hulu for some global context, none of them has spoken about the exclusive deal just yet.

But one thing is for sure - though the Grammy-winning rapper is out of the picture for good, many fans believe that he will be the next "momager" to their kids North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm and NOT Kim Kardashian.

What Is A Momager? What Does Kris Jenner Do?

In more than ten years of KUWTK, many things have happened, and a lot of stuff has been trademarked.

One of the things on the list is the word "momager."

"Momager" can be referenced to Kris Jenner, the original creator, and the titleholder. She told Wonderwall what she does and why the position and title are important.

"The word means mom and manager kind of morphed into one."

She further said, "I love that it starts out with mom, because that's really the job I love the most in my entire life, and my existence is being a mom."

"The fact that I'm also their manager is just the cherry on top, because it's really the best job in the world."

But According To Fans, Kim Kardashian Will Not Become A 'Momager'

Fans on Reddit have hashed out thoughts and opinions on whether the fate of Kim Kardashian will one day become the momager.

Fans think that the KKW Beauty mogul won't have the chance to become one with Kanye West around.

Though the two are no longer together, many think co-parenting with such a creative person like Kanye would force Kim to get out of the picture.

The Reddit poster said, "Kanye is way more likely to be the one to manage their kids' creative pursuits. Kanye is extremely opinionated, especially when it comes to art and the industry."

They went on to say, "And I think his personality would make him take on a much stronger management role than Kim would take on."

They added that depending on what the West kids would choose, anything that doesn't like what the Kardashians are doing now, Kanye would likely be the more appropriate manager.

What Would Kim Kardashian Do Then?

Kim Kardashian is one of the most ambitious people in the family. While she loves being a mom, she previously expressed how she needs to define herself outside of being a mom.

The Reddit poster explained, "I can't see Kim ever following anyone else's dream- she has always been extremely ambitious, and I think once her kids are able to work on their own, she won't be the mom to follow them around. I can't ever foresee her living vicariously through anyone."

