Gwen Stefani’s Relationship To Ex-Husband Days After Wedding to Blake Shelton Revealed; Was Gavin Rossdale Invited?

Gwen Stefani married Blake Shelton this weekend, but one person who many fans are asking about is her ex-husband.

Gavin Rossdale and the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker tied the knot in 2002 and divorced in 2016. They share their kids, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7.

But outside their children, it was reported that Gwen and Gavin don't have a relationship and don't even communicate with one another.

An insider revealed to Hollywood Life that the former couple doesn't have a close relationship even after their marriage.

When they do talk about the kids, they keep it as very minimal as possible.

The insider added, "They have lived very separate lives for a while now and don't get along."

Was Gavin Rossdale Invited to Gwen Stefani's Wedding?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton finally married in an intimate ceremony on his Oklahoma ranch.

However, Gavin Rossdale didn't make the guest list.

During the time of the ceremony, the Brit was spotted walking his dog in Los Angeles.

And how does he feel about his ex-wife getting married?

The insider revealed, "Gavin isn't phased by her remarrying whatsoever and it's zero surprise he's not invited to the wedding."

Though their first years of marriage were okay, after that, the two haven't had a good relationship for quite some time now, with Gwen Stefani feeling like she's tried "very, very hard."

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton also reportedly made an effort to Gavin, reaching out to him, and both are friendly with one another.

The kids are reportedly staying with Gwen and Blake, but now, the three children have two father-figure in their lives, and Gavin is okay with that.

"Gavin is very present and loves his children. She knows Gavin is a good father and loves that Blake acts like a father figure to her three boys."

After finalizing their divorce in 2015, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale released a statement saying they will no longer be "partners in marriage" but will continue to be "partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raise our three sons in a happy and healthy environment."

But later that year, Gwen met Blake Shelton on the set of "The Voice," where, at the time, he was also going through a split from ex-wife Miranda Lambert.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Wedding Guest List

Page Six confirmed that 40 people attended Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's nuptials, including her parents, the three kids, "The Voice" host Carson Daly and his wife.

