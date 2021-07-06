Alex Rodriguez Acting Weird and Obsessing Over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Romance?

Has Alex Rodriguez become obsessed over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled romance?

According to Star magazine, the former MLB player isn't happy with his ex's romance after him that he is reportedly trying to stir the pot.

Recently, A-Rod has reportedly started talking to Ben's ex-girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, at her birthday party.

The sighting that the pair were spotted talking led everyone to wonder if he's targeting to send a message to the "Batman v. Superman" actor.

An insider told the outlet that Alex Rodriguez is reportedly "obsessed with Jen and Ben's relationship," because he's allegedly having difficulty letting go of her. The pair started dating in 2017 and has recently only ended their engagement in May.

Alex Rodriguez Wants Revenge On Ben Affleck After Reuniting With Jennifer Lopez?

The insider further revealed that A-Rod is reportedly "obsessed" with JLo and Ben's rekindled romance.

At Lindsay's party, they went on to say that the former MLB player's behavior was weird.

Now, it seemed like by talking to Lindsay, A-Rod may get a chance of putting his plans into motion by "getting it on" with Ben Affleck's ex.

But is there any truth to this whole "sending a message" fiasco?

According to Gossip Cop, that isn't the case.

The only reason why Alex Rodriguez was at Lindsay's party is that they are "two longtime pals," according to his rep.

The tabloids are indeed excited and happy feasting on A-Rod's life now that he and JLo were no longer together.

But since there were no follow-up incidences that insinuate something was going on with A-Rod and Lindsay, it's best to think that what they did at the party was purely innocent and friendly.

Per the former athlete's Instagram page, it also seems like he's having the time of his life. He doesn't seem too gutted that his relationship with one of the most beautiful women in the world ended.

Gossip Cop said there isn't any truth that he even wants JLo back.

📸 | Ben Affleck And Jlo (02/July/2021). pic.twitter.com/xcXl8uoVHk — best of ben affleck (@BstOfAffleck) July 3, 2021

How Is Jennifer Lopez Now With Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Lopez's romance with Ben Affleck continues to bloom, and it radiates through pictures the paparazzi has taken.

However, the "On The Floor" hitmaker has also confirmed her feelings to Zane Lowe during an interview for Apple Music 1.

She explained that she's currently having "the best time" of her life and is said to be in a good space.

JLo added, "I'm super happy. I know people are always wondering, 'How are you? What's going on? Are you okay?' This is it. I've never been better."

