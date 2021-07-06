Britney Spears’ BF Sam Asghari ‘Manipulating’ Her For Money?

Britney Spears seems so in love with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. But some members of her team don't trust the dancer.

Team members who defended her conservatorship believe that the 27-year-old American-Iranian actor is manipulating the award-winning singer.

They also believe that he's only dating Britney Spears for her money, who has an estimated net worth of $60 million, per Forbes.

In a recent article published by The New Yorker, an insider with the knowledge of Britney's conservatorship suspect that Sam has an "interest in commandeering her fortune."

Britney has started dating the model in 2016 after meeting on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video.

When opening up to the publication about the "Toxic" hitmaker wanting to get out of her 13-year conservatorship, the insider insisted that Sam is pulling some puppet strings behind the scenes.

The insider said, "It is so f-----g irresponsible to say, 'Let her do whatever she wants to do.'"

They alleged that there's a grave medical diagnosis about the pop star, something the insider believes the public doesn't have the right to know.

Sam Asghari, who has a net worth of $1 million, had shown his support for the #FreeBritney movement when she was about to testify in her conservatorship hearing.

Britney told the judge that she wants out during the hearing and doesn't want her dad, Jamie Spears, meddling in her life anymore.

The mom-of-two also accused her father of deliberately ignoring her wishes to get married and have another baby, claiming that Jamie wouldn't allow her to remove the IUD inside her body.

Britney told the judge last month, "I was told right now, in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby."

What Sam Asghari Wants From Britney Spears

Sam Asghari is a personal trainer who became an actor after dating Britney Spears.

He is currently the poster boy for supportive boyfriends in Tinseltown as he continues to stand by her side as she fights for her freedom from the abusive conservatorship.

A source told Page Six that Sam is boosting Britney's confidence and makes her not worry too much about the conservatorship.

Additionally, he also wants a normal future with his girlfriend.

Sam said after the release of "Framing Britney Spears," "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

