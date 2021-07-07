Suzzanne Douglas has shocked the world - not with her acting - but with her recent death. She was 64.

On Tuesday, Douglas' cousin, Angie Tee, delivered the heartbreaking news on Facebook, confirming the passing of the actress.

Tee attached a photoset of the late star alongside a lengthy caption that reminisced Douglas' legacy as a celebrity.

"Suzzanne Douglas a beautiful and talented actress made her transition today. She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin," she wrote.

Douglas' cousin took her time to recall how the actress shined in the industry when there were not enough black actresses on films and series. She particularly applauded her for scoring the lead role in "Tap," allowing her to work with Gregory Hines and Sammy Davis Jr.

The actress reportedly had a wonderful time filming with Angela Bassett and Whoopi Goldberg for "How Stella Got Her Groove Back."

Tee concluded her post with a farewell message, telling Douglas how much she will be missed by her family and fans.

The post did not reveal Suzzanne Douglas' cause of death. No news outlets have released more details, as well.

Fans Delivered Outpouring Love to Douglas

Following the heart-wrenching announcement, Douglas' fans and colleagues left messages to the late actress.

One fan said, "Aww she will be remembered fondly. A graceful presence on tv. So sorry for your loss."

"Oh wow year i remember her.such a beautiful spirit and soul.god bless her may she rest in power.." another added.

The massive amount of condolences is not surprising, especially since Douglas offered the public the best movies and series that highlighted her skills.

Throughout her decade-old career, Douglas successfully filmed award-winning flicks, including "Jason's Lyric," "The Inkwell," and "Whitney."

She even won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her notable role in "Tap."

Before her sudden passing, Douglas still shared part of her time for an interview with Arise Entertainment 360. At that time, she gave everyone a glimpse of what to expect on Whitney Houston's biopic.

Per Douglas, she prepared for the role as she would for any role, including reading the character's background information. She added that she always takes what the writer provided them and get the essence out of it.

