Jada Pinkett Smith details a life-changing experience after being addicted to alcohol and trying drugs in the past.

In an episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, the actress sat down with her daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, to discuss the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

The actress shared a shocking story on how she "passed out" while filming the 1996 movie "Nutty Professor" after taking ecstasy.

"I had one incident on Nutty Professor, I went to work high and it was a bad ecstasy." Pinkett Smith recalled. (via E! News)

"The Matrix" star also mentioned she lied to her cast members and film crew that she was high at the time. She told them she just had an "old medication in a vitamin bottle."

Following the unfortunate situation, Pinkett Smith said it changed her life forever.

"It was a moment that I began to understand that something had to change." she wrote a Facebook post.

She mentioned that it was her last time taking the drug and committed to changing herself for good.

In the episode, which talks about the recent findings that women are drinking more alcohol than men, the actress also opened up her addiction to hard liquor, specifically rum and vodka.

The actress also mentioned she was a wild kid during high school because she takes "ecstasy, alcohol, and weed" at the same time.

She then stopped drinking and replaced it with red wine because she thinks it's better and "good for you." But the red wine addiction kicks in; she mentioned that she began treating it like water.

Today, she's now staying away from taking one bottle of red wine and enjoys a glass of it.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones' addiction

According to Amatus Recovery Centers, the mother-daughter duo's addiction ruined their family. Pinkett Smith has been sober for 20 years now, and her mother is in recovery for 30 years.

Banfield-Jones became a heroin addict for 20 years, and she believes it affected her daughter's childhood, "I could tell when my mother was high, she couldn't make it on time to pick me up from school." Pinkett Smith said in an episode.

It took her six years to reach a year of sobriety as she had multiple relapses.

The mother and daughter duo have been open to their addiction to inspire other people to stop using harmful substances.

