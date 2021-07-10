Alex Rodriguez Ready To Expose Jennifer Lopez's Secrets After 'Betraying' Him?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez broke up three months ago, but one of them is still finding it difficult to accept that the other has already moved on.

The former MLB superstar, who is reportedly hitting the Miami social scene these days and was even spotted hanging out with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, is reportedly not ashamed of talking about JLo with anyone who wishes to listen.

An insider revealed to OK! Magazine that A-Rod has reportedly been "dissing" her in public and "laugh about how cheesy their romance" was.

The insider further said that the ESPN commentator allegedly finds it therapeutic to make jokes about his ex-fiancée.

"It also soothes his ego to reel in the ladies, who can't get enough of all the juicy gossip."

However, the only reason Alex Rodriguez is reportedly doing all of this is that he feels "betrayed and humiliated" the "Ain't It Funny" singer has already moved on.

"It's got to burn that Jen and Ben Affleck hooked up so quickly and are still going strong."

But it doesn't matter to A-Rod anymore that it may look bad because he reportedly has nothing much to lose right now.

"His priorities right now are having fun and getting even."

What's Going On With Alex Rodriguez These Days?

During the Fourth of July weekend, A-Rod was reportedly spotted in the Hamptons, where Jen and Ben also spent the holiday.

But with the former baseball star, he was surrounded by beautiful women. Despite that, OK! Reportedly that he was too busy catching up with Jay-Z to notice each beautiful woman.

Though it's obvious that he is having a challenging time after their romance ended, it seems like Jennifer Lopez hasn't looked back.

Instead, she's already eyeing a future with someone else, and that's her former fiancé, Ben.

📸 | Ben Affleck And Jlo (02/July/2021). pic.twitter.com/xcXl8uoVHk — best of ben affleck (@BstOfAffleck) July 3, 2021

READ ALSO: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani FIghting Over Money, Almost Broke Up Before Wedding?

Jennifer Lopez's State of Mind Since Rekindling Ben Affleck Romance

The "Maid in Manhattan" actress had an interview with Zane Lowe recently and revealed how she's "super happy" and wants "everybody to know that "it's the best time. it's the best time of my life."

These days, Bennifer is reportedly so in sync that they're reportedly ready to walk down the aisle.

The pair called off their engagement in 2004 after two years of being together.

However, another insider told the outlet that their relationship might be the real thing, and there's no walking away just like what they did before.

The insider said, "This time, Ben isn't going to let Jen get away."

READ MORE: Tiffany Haddish Shares Shocking Confession How Nicolas Cage Contributed To Her Sexual Life

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles