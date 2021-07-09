Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani FIghting Over Money, Almost Broke Up Before Wedding?

Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani fighting with each other despite their recent wedding ceremony?

The couple tied the knot over the weekend in the country superstar's Oklahoma ranch.

The pictures Gwen shared on her Instagram page made all the fans swoon, as it seemed like an exceptional and memorable occasion.

Many fans have also waited for their special day to arrive, as they have been rooting for Blake and Gwen since their early days on "The Voice."

Though they are officially husband and wife, a couple of tabloids heard some very shocking things that happened leading up to the wedding.

Back in May, OK! Magazine reported that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani almost broke up over money.

Blake, who has a net worth of $80 million, was reportedly nervous about using his resources with Gwen's to purchase their $13 million new home in Los Angeles.

The said purchase would suggest that the "Minimum Wage" singer wouldn't be able to stay at his 1,300-acre Oklahoma ranch anymore.

A couple of weeks after that, Us Weekly reported that the couple has reportedly reached their breaking point. The tabloid reported that the singers had a bad fight during the lockdown that almost derailed their upcoming wedding ceremony.

Sources told the outlet that the argument stemmed from the day they spent time with Gwen's sons.

Hurtful words were reportedly thrown at each other, and after that, the No Doubt front woman allegedly slept in the guest house, away from her fiancé.

Then just a few weeks before their wedding, the National Enquirer said that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were arguing over wedding details.

Blake reportedly wanted a simple celebration that included just a barbecue buffet. However, Gwen reportedly wanted food stations.

On top of that, they also couldn't decide what the entertainment and music will be for their wedding.

Are The Tabloids' Stories About Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani True?

According to Gossip Cop, who looked into the claims of each one of the tabloids, the stories are all untrue.

Months and weeks before the wedding, Blake and Gwen were doing fine, and nothing seemed to be out of place for them.

Of course, they prepared for their very special day. A lot of things to be decided on and so much planning to make the wedding memorable.

With the range of stories all over the place, it's also clear that the tabloids don't know what's going on between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani behind closed doors.

