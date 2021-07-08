Tiffany Hadish Shares Shocking Confession How Nicolas Cage Contributed To Her Sexual Life

Tiffany Haddish recently confessed how Nicolas Cage contributed to one of her first-ever sexual experiences.

The 41-year-old "Night School" actress revealed to NPR, "It was my first big O."

Tiffany divulged that it happened while watching the famous actor terrorize John Travolta in the1997 action movie "Face/Off."

In the interview, she also revealed she had never met Nicolas Cage before that and that she had to tell him the story before they proceed filming with their upcoming movie" The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent."

Tiffany Haddish's Euphoric Experience

The comedienne was initially hesitant to share the euphoric experience while on the set of their movie last year. Tiffany admitted that she really struggled to reveal the explosive truth.

"It was a debate," Tiffany Haddish said. "'Should I tell Nicolas Cage this? This is inappropriate. I don't want him to hit me with a sexual harassment claim. But I gotta tell him.'"

But because of the awkward vibes, it started to tarnish her behavior with Nicolas, and she ultimately just decided to spill the beans.

Tiffany recalled the encounter, even revealing that she could tell the "National Hero" star was "getting irritated."

"'I have to tell you this story, man, and once I tell you this story, it'll be fine,'" she reportedly told Nicolas. So she did.

Tiffany Haddish also revealed she was "intimated" by Nicolas Cage in the middle of the confession.

READ ALSO: 'Teletubbies' Commit Major Blunders In Recent PSA for COVID-19 Jabs, Fans Horrified

Nicolas Cage' Unexpected Reaction to Tiffany's Story

And what was Nicolas' reaction to the "big O" story?

Tiffany revealed he "laughed super hard" when she told him, and it seemed it was all in good faith.

The "Jiu Jitsu" star even related the experience to a story where his first wife, Patricia Arquette, also told him she thought she was going to marry the Hollywood hunk when she saw him in a movie - and then she did.

However, Tiffany recalled telling Nicolas that he has nothing to worry about as it would never happen.

"I said, 'Yeah, well, I didn't say that I was going to marry you, nor let you put your fingers anywhere on me, OK? I'm just letting you know.'"

Tiffany Haddish then felt like a massive stick has been removed from her gut after making the embarrassing yet explosive confession.

'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent'

Tom Gormican directs the upcoming action comedy movie.

Aside from Nicolas Cage and Tiffany Haddish, the movie stars Pedro Pascal, Neil Patrick Harris, and Sharon Horgan.

It is slated for a 2022 release.

READ MORE: Demi Lovato, Noah Cyrus' Relationship Confirmed But There's One Catch

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles