Heartbroken ex-glamour model Sam Ramplin has taken her own life, mainly because she lost her son Denny and believed that the only way she can cope is to have a chance to be with him again in "life after death."

As a result, Sam Ramplin committed suicide 18 months after her teen son died in a motorbike crash, an inquest revealed. She was found hanging in her home in Malaga.

A toxicology and pathologist report undertaken did not reveal any natural disease or trauma. The body also showed no indication or trace of substance or alcohol abuse.

Ramplin, who had dropped her undeniably glamorous life as a model and TV presenter and had chosen to be a carer at the time of her death, reportedly could not accept the fact that her son is gone. Her devastation and grief could never dissipate, propelling her to think that the answer is taking her own life.

According to Walthamstow Coroner's Court, the known personality, 47, was at work when her son died in a road traffic collision in May 2019.

Her sister Michelle Thompson said the "Hell's Kitchen" reality TV show runner-up and Hollywood got seriously drank s and promised that she would "see Denny soon".

The statement by Michelle reads, "My sister Samantha Lesley Ramplin was a mum of two She had been a great mother over the years."

"She loved her two children, a daughter Summer Richardson who is 27, and Denny, who would have been 19 now,

the sister explained. "Unfortunately two years ago, Denny when he was 17 was involved in a motorbike accident that cost him his life," she shared.

Michelle explained that her sister the former star, truly lived a colorful life.

Her portfolio is not to be scorned.

"She had been a glamour model, she had done TV work that unfortunately had fizzled out over the years. She had a lot of ups and downs in her career, some of which had made her feel very low," Michelle said.

However, this colorful career did not allow her to heal from her son's death. "Although she was fun and loving there were dark times that left her feeling low. Her grief for him was immense," Michelle added.

Allegedly, Sam drank so much more than her usual after Denny passed away.

"We as a family always felt we were always there to get her through dark times."

