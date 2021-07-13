Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cannot make a home purchase together and live there happily ever after, at least for now. This is allegedly because of Alex Rodriguez.

Not because he's preventing them directly from doing so. Instead, Radar Online reported that the world-renowned singer won't be selling her Los Angeles mansion anytime soon mainly because she still has some financial ties to her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

"Jennifer is still untangling her financial assets from Alex Rodriguez. There is no way she is buying a home with Ben until she is financially free from Alex," sources revealed.

Even though Bennifer 2.0 is moving so fast - the two have technically been out and about and all over, even with kids in tow - but Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly willing to take it slow in making certain permanent living arrangements. The last thing they want is to have some financial issues with exes ruining their present decisions.

"Jennifer and Ben are spending a lot of time together at her home, but there has been zero talk about Ben getting rid of his place or the pair getting a new home together. At the moment the living arrangement works just fine," the insiders further explained.

There's no need to ruin something that's working just fine, after all. Both have luxurious living spaces on their own in LA, so they can just visit each other.

The Hustlers actress brought her home for a whopping $28 million on her Bel-Air while her Oscar-winning beau lives in a $20 million "dad pad" located in the upscale neighborhood of Pacific Palisades. The source even says Ben Affleck is quite happy to just live on Lopez' place.

"As long as Ben is happy staying over at her house - he doesn't like his place as much as her own and he buys cheap shampoo - everything will be great," the source explained.

Meanwhile, it can be felt that a home is the last thing they should be rushing when their relationship is going very smoothly right now.

A recent interview with Elle revealed Jennifer Lopez is beyond happy these days because things are falling into place. She did not mention Ben Affleck per se, but she said everything in her life right now is just amazing. She also said that despite the pandemic, everything for her is becoming beautiful now.

