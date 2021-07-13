Turns out mom Sofia cannot really sue Kobe Bryant, lawyer says. Does this mean her case would be tossed now?

According to Radar Online, court documents would show that lawyers for the estate and his widow Vanessa Bryant are demanding the suit brought by Sofia Urbieta to be dismissed, not just because it has no merits, but because it was not the correct type of suit to be filed. Filing the proper type of lawsuit now would be too late.

While Vanessa's camp has always been claiming the suit's claims are untrue and bordering on extortion, this is the first time that it has become known that Sofia is also being attacked on the appropriateness and timeliness of her suit.

In newly filed documents, the estate reveals also that Sofia has made claims of Kobe promising to pay her $1.5 million from "the proceeds of a home" that was sold in 2013, along with $25,000 for her bedroom set. The estate says that not only are these claims just false, they are also irrelevant. Lawyers claimed that Sofia cannot legally sue Kobe Bryant because the claims must be filed in a probate court within a year of his death.

Sofia did not file a claim with the probate court and instead filed her civil lawsuit, which makes it irrelevant, Vanessa's camp said.

It was last year when Sofia sued her daughter and Kobe's estate, disregarding the fact that Vanessa was still grieving the loss of her husband. According to her, the the late NBA star promised to take care of her financially for the remainder of her life, if she would chip in with the raising of her grandchildren.

She accused Vanessa of never giving her any proper meal breaks and not giving her overtime pay for the past 18 years. And when Kobe died, Vanessa decided to cut her out.

She even alleged that her daughter kicked her out of the home she lived in after the NBA star passed away so unexpectedly.

At the time the lawsuit was filed, Vanessa quickly sent out an official statement of what she thinks of the suit.

She said, "This lawsuit is frivolous, disgraceful, and unimaginably hurtful. My husband never promised my mother anything, and he would be so disappointed in her behavior and lack of empathy." Vanessa called the case nothing more than an "extortion attempt."

