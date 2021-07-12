Even though KUTWK is coming to a close, the controversies surrounding it and its cast seems undending. This time, there is a revelation floating around that Khloe Kardsahian threatened to quit the show unless executives cancel another E! show.

Rob Kardashian's former fiancé Blac Chyna revealed that sister Khloé certainly pulled all the stops to ruin her life. Chyna alleged that Khloe threatened to quit filming her E! reality show unless executives axed the show Chyna was in with Rob, "Rob & Chyna."

Based on the court documents obtained by Radar, this is only one of the many explosive allegations that Chyna has made as part of her legal battle against the father of her child and his family.

In her suit, Chyna is also asking the court to award her millions which she believes she lost out on because of all this family drama.



She accuses the family of wanting her out of Rob's life and concocting a scheme to make sure she completely vanishes from their lives.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez Are All Loved Up During Their Honeymoon in Netherlands

She even detailed what this scheme was.

According to her, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe, and Kylie Jenner all planned and collaborated to spread lies about her. She then tagged the "ringleader" as being Kris. According to her, the momager of the Kardashian ladies pressured the producers and E! execs to cancel Chyna's show with Rob. She lost a huge potential income since the show was already being greenlighted for a second season when this happened.

In court documents, Chyna says Kris lied to the producers, by claiming she assaulted Rob despite having full knowledge of it being untrue.

"Kris Jenner acted with actual malice in December 2016 when she falsely claimed that Chyna "beat the shit out of" Rob's face and told the "Rob & Chyna" Showrunner and Executive Producer "let's take Chyna off the ['Rob & Chyna'] show,' the court documents read.

Rob's ex also revealed that Kim asked her sisters Khloé and Kylie to reach out to other producers and make demands to have Chyna be fired. She alleged Kylie even offered to shoot her own life to replace "Rob & Chyna" once cancelled.

She then said Khloe was a true blue soldier of Kim because she quickly sent an "email to Jeff Olde of E! threatening to not move forward with "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" (KUWTK) if "Rob & Chyna" Season 2 would not be cancelled.

Khloe supported her antics reportedly with the "false" claim that "Rob's safety" was in danger as Chyna was being "volatile."

Since the show was indeed cancelled, one can surmise that if the accusations are true, then the family was successful in their little scheme.

ALSO READ: Jamie Lynn Supporting Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Battle - No Matter the 'Bad Rap' She's Getting