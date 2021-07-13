Shannen Doherty, despite dealing with a terminal cancer, has figured into a legal trouble. She's the one suing though. However, a judge reportedly thumbs down her request to make the trial private, instead of public, even if it means jeopardizing her health further.

According to Radar Online, which has obtained court documents as evidence, Shannen Doherty has requested not to have a packed courtroom for fear that it would already place her failing health further at risk. She wanted to limit the number of people at her trial, but a judge reportedly is not having it. She specifically wanted the media out.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge is revealed to have shut down the motion to exclude the media from being inside the trial.

It can be recalled that Doherty is suing State Farm General Insurance over her claims they cheated her out of a massive $3.8 million.

In court, the actress accused the insurance company has refused to pay for necessary repairs to her Malibu home after it was damaged by the Woolsey Fire. She raised the issue of alleged lack of care for her especially since at the time, she was already in remission after dealing with breast cancer, which means she was still quite weak.

In the middle of the lawsuit however, she revealed the heartbreaking news that her cancer had come back aggressively, and she was already at a terminal stage. The last thing she needs is more stress to aggravate the pain she's feeling.

The company however has refuted all the accusations.

State Farm claimed they paid Doherty what she was due, or what was the proper account due on her policies. They even claimed that they shelled out beyond millions for repairs and for her to temporarily stay in a Venice Beach rental.

Turns out before this trial, specifically hours before it starts, Doherty filed a motion asking the court to not allow members of the media inside the court. She said she understands "numerous members of the jury, court staff, and attorneys present at the trial" but she would rather journalists be banned.

"I am presently diagnosed with Stage IV cancer. As a result of my medical condition, I understand that I may be more susceptible to the COVID-19 virus or experience worse symptoms upon contracting the virus than otherwise healthy individuals," she specifically wrote to the Court.

The judge was not swayed by this request nor saw why it was even necessary.

The court's order read, "Doherty fails to show that allowing the public to attend trial will pose a health risk, let alone that any conceivable risk outweighs the public's well-established right to attend civil trials."

The judge explained his refusal, claiming he was confident the court had procedures in place to make sure the actress will remain secure and safe, despite having the media around.

The trial starts today and is expected to last 3 days but it is not yet clear when Doherty is expected to take the stand.

