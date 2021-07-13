Ryan Sutter revealed how "uncomfortable" he feels with his current health status,

Months after Sutter first revealed his Lyme Disease diagnosis, the celebrity gave his fans an update again in a new Instagram post.

According to Sutter, he is currently doing well. However, feeling okay now makes him feel uncomfortable.

"It's been kind of a tough few weeks. Not for me personally. In fact, I'm doing ok and it's kind of bugging me?" he wrote.

The 46-year-old "Bachelorette" winner added that everyone started to struggle Although he found it easy to validate his personal struggle, he admitted that he cannot give others the same peace.

Because of this, Sutter felt like he is powerless against the infectious disease. To manage this kind of bugging moment, he began doing outdoor activities and made himself feel good.

"And I go somewhere that makes me feel small and I breath[sic] and I come to the realization that from moment to moment life is simple and that if I can just stay in the moment, I can exist in a simple state of readiness - for myself and for others," he went on.

Sutter's Journey With Lyme Disease

Sutter and his wife Trista began their journey last year. However, he suddenly felt extreme pain and fatigue. He underwent several tests to find out what was going on inside his body.

After a few appointments with his doctors, he was diagnosed with Lyme disease. According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, the disease remains the most common vector-borne illness in the country. A patient gets the bacterium through the bite of infected black-legged ticks.

During his appearance in his wife's "Better Etc." podcast, he shared that he was also diagnosed with the Epstein-Barr virus. It is one of the most common human viruses in the world that can cause infectious mononucleosis.

READ ALSO: Kanye West Stinks: Irina Shayk Dumps Rapper Because of His Smelly Body? [REPORT]

Due to these health issues, he reportedly suffered from exhaustion and dehydration that eventually weakened his immune system.

The firefighter and his wife initially assumed that the symptoms were caused by Lymphoma. But after a few tries, they discovered what's truly happening to him.

Instead of taking heavy antibiotics, Sutter revealed that he opted to start a healthy diet instead. In the same podcast, he revealed that his specific diets somehow alleviate pain and help his internal organs function again.

READ MORE: Jay Cutler Suffers From Life-Threatening Aftereffects of Concussions Following NFL Retirement?