A tabloid claimed that Irina Shayk now feels disgusted to date Kanye West since the rapper reportedly stinks.

Only a few months since Kanye and Irina started dating, the two seemingly ended things already because of a disgusting reason.

In a report posted by National Enquirer, it revealed that Irina got turned off of Kanye's sweat and "flappy body."

"She's used to guys without an inch to pinch but decided to give Kanye a shot because he was so persistent and charming," the source claimed.

The insider added that Irina now regrets giving him a chance, before explaining that the rapper's fashion makes him very sweaty. Because of this, he reportedly releases unbearable odor once he takes him off.

In addition, the source described the odor like "he's stinking up a storm." Aside from his body odor, his breath reportedly leaves something unlikeable, as well.

Does Kanye West Really Stink?

Gossip Cop looked into the matter and found the truth about it.

In the past years, Kanye opened up about his body image issues that led him to have liposuction. Thus, the investigative outlet debunked the rumors and called it "cruel and classless."

In addition, Irina and Kanye's relationship seems to have progressed even more. After the public spotted them for the first time, sources revealed that they have been keeping in touch since spring.

The "Jesus is King" rapper then pursued her until they began seeing each other regularly.

"Kanye was with Irina briefly before Kim. He had pursued her a long time ago," a Page Six source added.

The 35-year-old model once worked with Kanye for the rapper's "Power" music video in 2010. She also attended the "Jesus is King" hitmaker's Paris Fashion Week runway in 2012. At that time, she was dating Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kanye also expressed his interest in Irina by rapping "I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen" in Christian Dior Denim Flow.

With the recent development in their relationship, their exes also reacted on their blooming relationship.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star reportedly does not mind to see Kanye date someone else.

Meanwhile, Irina's ex Bradley Cooper said that he only wants the best for him after they broke up in June 2019. They remain in good terms and share personal things with each other as they co-parent their daughter, Lea De Seine.

