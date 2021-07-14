After TikTok star Hunter Echo sparked outrage over the past few days for revealing that he had an alleged sexual relationship with Millie Bobby Brown while she was 16, the actress' team is planning to stop him once and for all.

According to the "Stranger Things" star's representative who spoke to TMZ, the Hunter is being dishonest with the claims he's been spreading around the internet.

Brown's team also believe that he's being "irresponsible, offensive, and hateful."

The actress' representative did not clarify on what exactly Hunter is lying about but they're planning to take action for him to be stopped immediately.

At the time of this writing, no further information whether there's an ongoing lawsuit between the two.

The outlet contacted authorities in Los Angeles, but there is still no formal complaint yet and they don't have any investigations surrounding the TikTok star.

What Did Hunter Echo Do To Millie Bobby Brown?

Hunter Echo was in hot water over the past week after he made malicious comments about Millie Bobby Brown.

According to News Week, photos of Hunter and the actress circulated around the internet showing the two seemingly in a relationship.

One photo features them sharing a kiss, and the other one shows they're hugging each other.

The set of snaps are believed to have been taken in 2020 when Brown was 16, and the content creator was 20.

Per the outlet, Hunter is based in California which the age of consent is 18, this lead fans to express their disgust online.

a 20-years-old dating a 16-years-old KID.

where were her parents? who allowed their “relationship”? and the most important thing: why didn’t these photos come out earlier?

i’m disgusted and not surprised at how wrong this world can be.

SHE. WAS. A. KID. #milliebobbybrown pic.twitter.com/1PoTMHorGd — fab; is reading starlight (@BRUT4AL) July 13, 2021

READ NOW: Damian McGinty Reacts to 'Glee Curse' Theory Surrounding Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith Tragic Deaths

Following the viral photos, Hunter took to his Instagram live to address the situation.

The content creator started to share stories of him having an alleged sexual encounter with the actress despite her being a minor at the time.

He claims that the "Enola Holmes" lead star was "in love" with him during the time they had an alleged relationship.

In addition, Hunter also claims that Brown's parents knew everything as he lived in their house for almost a year.

To conclude his live, he stated that he's not sorry for everything he revealed.

"I have nothing to apologize for, so make that clear. I have zero things to apologize for. You guys do not know a single thing at all." he said. (via the outlet mentioned above)

Hunter Echo, whose real name is Hunter Ecimovic, has deleted his Instagram account as of today.

Millie Bobby Brown, on the other hand, did not publicly addressed the allegations.

READ ALSO: Goodbye Lamar Odom? Khloe Kardashian 'Not Interested' in Rekindling Romance With NBA Star