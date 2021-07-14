When his father, Prince Philip, died, Prince Charles was given the title Duke of Edinburgh. However, amid recent speculations regarding who may be the next to inherit the title, a royal pundit has now indicated that Charles has a surprising royal relative in mind.

According to this article, Charles will retain the title until he becomes king when it reverts to the crown, which Queen Elizabeth's husband previously held since 1947. After two decades, it was understood that the palace would pass on the "Duke of Edinburgh" title to Prince Edward.



But, in 1999, after Prince Edward married the now Countess of Wessex, Sofie, a statement was released drafting this plan.

"The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, and the Prince of Wales have also agreed that Prince Edward should be given the Dukedom of Edinburgh in due course when the present title held now by Prince Philip eventually reverts to the Crown," it declared.

Prince Charles Wishes To Inherit The Title To Prince Louis

Royal author Richard Kay mentioned that Prince Charles could "wish" to give the title to his grandson, Prince Louis, amid recent speculation of whether or not it will indeed go to Edward.

As reported in Daily Mail, Richard also stated that Prince Charles' portfolio is streamlined until he becomes the king, "and this same forensic approach is being applied to how much and what the royal family does in his reign."

"It means fewer royals [are] carrying out engagements," he exclaimed, referring to the unavoidable downsizing of the title.

He also added, "it is against a background of a slimmed-down monarchy that the Prince has been developing ideas about working royals, their titles, and how they fit in with his vision of a modern Britain."

The royal commentator suggested that this could perhaps influence the way Charles considers titles for his relatives.

What Was Prince Charles' Reason?

Richard Kay further explained that someone close to the Prince of Wales told him that he would prefer having few royal titles instead of having a lot.

"It would then pass to his own son, James, Viscount Severn, who is being raised to expect a life outside the Royal Family," Richard explained what would happen if Prince Edward did inherit the Edinburg title.

However, the future of the Duke of Edinburg was not yet addressed and finalized.

Regardless of what would be the final decision of the palace, this is a title many will continue to associate with Prince Philip strongly.

