Joe Exotic will reportedly be resentenced following his initial charges in 2019.

This week, a judge for Oklahoma's 10th District Court vacated Exotic's sentence after the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals found out that a lower court made a mistake. According to the authorities, the unmentioned court failed to group both murder-for-hire convictions together during Exotic's sentencing.

Exotic appealed that the court made an error when it allowed Carole Baskin to attend the full trial proceeding despite the fact that she was listed as a government witness.

"Although the district court apparently thought that the two murder-for-hire plots shared a common criminal objective, it mistakenly (although quite understandably) thought that grouping would not be proper unless they were also part of the same course of conduct," the document said.

Thus, the error reportedly needs a reversal. Initially, his sentencing guidelines became 362 to 327 months from the original 210 to 262 months.

Although it was vacated, they clarified that the convictions against him will be maintained. The court filing added that he will be resentenced at a later date.



The case has been sent back to the Oklahoma City Judge for resentencing.

What Happened to Joe Exotic?

In 2019, Exotic -- whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage - received the conviction for the first time. He allegedly plotted to kill his rival Baskin and committed several animal cruelty deeds.

His infamous story even became the main subject of the hit Netflix documentary, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness."

Following the resentencing news, his appeals attorney Brandon Sample assumed that his client could receive a lower sentence soon.

His other attorney, John M. Phillips, expressed their desire to seek a new trial. He added that the team would file motions where they will include undisclosed and new information related to the case.

Furthermore, they warned to reveal the government's misconduct.

"People should know what they saw on television isn't the full truth. It isn't even the tip of the iceberg. It was snowflakes on the tip of the iceberg, largely manufactured by those who wanted to see Joe Exotic in jail for their own benefit," he said, as quoted by Associated Press.

Apart from the murder-for-hire charges, Joe Exotic was also sentenced for falsifying wildlife records and harming the lives of five tigers, among others.

