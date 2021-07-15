Ruby Rose spoke candidly about her former role on "Batwoman" one year after she exited the franchise.

Over a year ago, Rose surprised the viewers of CW's "Batwoman" after she announced her exit after one season. It raised questions since the series served as the first TV starring role she got in her career.

Now, she debunked all the previous claims and disclosed the real reason behind her exit.

In her recent interview with "The Kyle and Jackie O Show," the 35-year-old spoke candidly about the health concern she found out while playing the role. According to Rose, she had to let go of the opportunity since she was allergic to the latex costume,

"I did find out that I was allergic to latex ... unfortunately, my mask is latex," Rose explained. "I was getting worse and worse, because as you get more contact with it, I guess you get more reactions. I took off the [mask] at the end, and my face was just hives," she recalled.

She noted that the allergic reaction even caused extreme pain in her throat. Things got worse that she ended up comparing the experience to being part of a scary movie.

Ruby Rose Suffered More Physical Concerns

Apart from her latex allergy, Ruby Rose faced health threats prior to her exit.



Last year, she sat down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly and revealed the back injury she suffered from on the set. She revealed, at that time, that it was her reason for leaving the series.

According to the actress, she needed to undergo emergency surgery since she was on verge of being paralyzed for good. While doing stunts, she, unfortunately, herniated two disks that compressing her spinal cord.

Her previous and new statement contradicted most news outlets' claims, though.

Before Rose commented on her exit, sources claimed that the actress had misunderstandings with the production.

In a report posted by Variety in 2020, the actress needed to work for long hours as the lead star of the series. She and Warner Bros. Television then mutually decided to end their deal. At that time, a source revealed that the decision "had nothing to do with her health or injury."

Before her big break in "Batwoman," she became part of the Netflix series "Orange Is The New Black."

