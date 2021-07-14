Kanye West and Irina Shayk ended everything before it properly started.

After trying to win Irina's heart, Kanye reportedly tried again recently by asking her to go with him to a couture show in Paris. However, the model rejected him this time.

Sources told Page Six this week that Irina finally set the record straight between them. Far from what people assumed, the 35-year-old beauty said that she only likes the rapper as a friend and does not want to have a romantic relationship with him.

The insiders added that she refused to join the trip since she does not want to ignite more rumors.

"She doesn't want the association that they are dating, which is what would have run in the press if she showed up [in Paris with him]," one of the sources said. "It would have been another month of news saying that they are dating."

Kanye West, Irina Shayk's Short-Live Romance

Kanye and Irina actually met long before the rumors began.

In 2010, the "Jesus is King" rapper mentioned the mode in his song "Christian Dior Denim Flow" where he sang the line "I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen."

A few months after that, Irina joined him in his "Power" music video. They met several times as she walked in several Yeezy fashion shows.

They never had any connections again until May 2021 - months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye. At that time, a source told E! that they reconnected on that month and not in March.

"They met up one night and had chemistry and hit it off. It's very casual and they have only been in touch for about a month. Kanye has expressed he doesn't want anything serious but likes Irina's vibe," the insider said.

In June, they spent some time in France, sparking rumors even more. Their exes also expressed their approval of the alleged relationship.

The "Keeping Up with The Kardashians" star reportedly said that she supports Kanye no matter what. She only wants him to maintain his connection with their kids. Meanwhile, Irina's ex Bradley Cooper also felt the same as they continue to co-parent their child and spend time as close friends.

But after going through the "honeymoon" phase, they immediately ended everything between them.

