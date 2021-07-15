Chrissy Teigen has been quiet over the past weeks after she faced a lot of controversy regarding her use of social media. Until recently, the cookbook author breaks her silence and shares an update about her mental health situation.

John Legend's wife took to her Instagram to share a picture of her legs lying on a couch at home. She also wrote a lengthy statement about the issues.

She began by writing that she feels weird as she pretends that nothing had happened in the online world, and it's worse when it started haunting her in real life.

The model then revealed that she has been staying home alone, and it makes her feel "depressed." (check out the full post below)

"I feel lost and need to find my place again; I need to snap out of this; I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay," she added.

Teigen added that she belongs to the "cancel club" and mentioned that it's a "fascinating thing" as she learned many lessons.

In addition, the "Lipsync Battle" host mentioned that she's not sure whether to post the update or not because she believes that she's going to get "brutally picked apart."

She concluded the statement by writing that she can't stay silent anymore and joked about a "cancel club reunion" so she could finally leave her couch.

The Internet Is Not Happy

Following her emotional update, Teigen received thousands of hate messages across all platforms of social media, saying that she's a "hypocrite" and "attention seeker."

"Chrissy Teigen is soo obsessed with being the center of attention that it's killing her not to be relevant anymore. It's actually been really nice not hearing about her for the last month. Now she tweets that she's depressed and sad?! GTFOH! Go Away, Chrissy!" one wrote.

"Why do we even pay attention to Chrissy Teigen anymore I wish canceling actually worked so id never have to hear about her again," another one wrote.

Despite the negative feedback she received, a handful of supporters still sided with Teigen.

"Chrissy Teigen is human and allowed to vent her feelings just like everyone else does. Everyone is ALWAYS trying to preach how important mental health is, and look at yall... F***ing hypocrites!" one wrote.

Chrissy Teigen's Online Drama

It all started when Teigen announced that she'd be leaving social media after claiming that she's been a target of online trolls.

The announcement leads Courtney Stodden, who identifies as non-binary and uses "they/them" pronouns, to expose the cookbook author.

They claim that Teigen told them to kill themselves and say things such as "I can't wait for you to die," making her suffer mentally.

Teigen had already apologized for her past actions, but Stodden claims that she never said sorry in private; Teigen had also blocked them.

Following this, another drama had sprung out after "Project Runway" star Michael Costello posted a shocking story about Teigen.

The fashion designer accused the model of bullying him and threatening to cancel him after photoshopped screenshots of his conversations circulated online.

Teigen did not apologize about it. Instead, she hits back with proof that Costello is lying about the receipts he had.

