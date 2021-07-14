Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr seem to be getting along after spending a "Wednesday wellness" together doing yoga and all things skin-care. Following their snap, Orlando Bloom reacts, and he looks happy with their friendship.

Kerr recently launched her skin-care line called "KORA Organics," where she invited A-list celebrities to participate in her event.

Bloom's current fiancee, Katy Perry, wouldn't miss it as she attended the wellness session.

Following this, the "Teenage Dream" hitmaker took to her Instagram and shared a short video of her and Kerr along with the model's products. (check out the video below)

"spent me #wellnesswednesday with my gal @mirandakerr and @koraorganics for the very fresh & soothing #mintymineralhydrationmist launch!" Perry wrote in the caption.

"First time I did yoga since being preggers... let's just say I enjoyed Shavasana okkkk," the singer added.

The former "Victoria's Secret" Angel also shared her love as she reposted the video on her Instagram stories writing "Love you @katyperry" along with a heart emoji.

Orlando Bloom Reacts

Although Kerr's ex-husband, Orlando Bloom, did not attend the event, he seemingly approves of the girls' friendship, as he commented on the post.

"You two are the cutest; I mist all the fun," the actor wrote with a heart emoji.

Miranda Kerr, Katy Perry's Friendship

This is not the ladies' first interaction as they already collaborated for the said skin-care brand through Instagram live.

The live stream initially intended for them to talk about the products, but the conversation escalated quickly as they dabbled to the topic of unconditional love and motherhood.

"The kids are my number one love," Kerr said. "It's the best job and the most fulfilling," Perry replied. (via ET Online)

Kerr is currently married to Snap Inc. head Evan Spiegel, and they had two children together. Before her marriage with the CEO, she was previously married to Orlando Bloom and shared a child named Flynn.

Perry, on the other hand, is engaged to Bloom. They welcomed their first kid last year named Daisy Dove.

Orlando Bloom, Miranda Kerr's Relationship

The ex-lovers began dating in 2007, but they kept their relationship low-key at the time. They later went out in public as a couple in 2008.

Two years later, they announced their engagement and reportedly got married a month after.

In 2011, the model revealed that she's expecting her first child with Bloom.

In October 2013, the pair called it quits. Bloom's spokesperson stated that the couple still loves, respect, and support each other.

