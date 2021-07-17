It's hard to believe that despite being one of the most beautiful women in the world, Angelina Jolie has not officially dated anyone since her divorce from Brad Pitt.

The former power couple were together since 2005, got married in 2014, and then decided to end their marriage two years later.

Up to this day, there are still many divorce hearings to be done to know how they will divide their assets, but one aspect that has already been ruled is that they both have 50/50 custody of their kids, something Angelina for sure is furious about.

But now, with her ongoing divorce and the news of 50/50 custody, perhaps she wants to do something in her life, like getting back into the dating scene.

In fact, New Idea reported that the "Maleficent" actress is not giving up on love after her marriage publicly ending.

They further said that the actress has been "dating around" and even claimed to have "definitely gone boy crazy."

An insider told the outlet that she has become "very jaded" since her divorce to Brad Pitt and is ready to find "Mr. Right finally."

This year, three people have already been linked to the award-winning actress - Diplo, her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller, and music artist The Weeknd.

Recently, Angelina Jolie visited her ex-husband Jonny Lee in New York. She brought with her an expensive bottle of wine and even brought along her two kids. It immediately sparked rumors of a reconciliation.

But the most recent one was being spotted attending a private concert and going to dinner dates. Their exes, Brad and Selena Gomez, once flirted.

New Idea noted that the "Star Boy" hitmaker namechecked the "Changeling" star in one of his songs where he mentioned having a crush on her.

Per the source, "She's trying to reclaim a part of her youth. It's a bit of a midlife crisis."

The Weeknd, Metro Boomin & Angelina Jolie last night in LA. pic.twitter.com/YYxDg1IbO5 — The Weeknd World (@WorldTheWeeknd) July 11, 2021

READ ALSO: Angelina Jolie STOLE Adopted Son Maddox From Real Parents? Upcoming Documentary To State Shocking 'Facts'

Is Angelina Jolie 'Boy Crazy?'

According to Gossip Cop, all the men Angelina Jolie was linked to are nothing serious and are not worth the reconciliation rumors.

Though Angelina was spotted with Jonny Lee and The Weeknd, this could all be a catch-up and business, respectively.

Angelina Jolie could be friends with her ex-husband, as she is entitled to whoever she would like, per Gossip Cop.

And as for her outing with The Weeknd, it's possible that with the Grammy-winning artist's new HBO show "The Idol" underway, perhaps their meetings were purely business.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Relationship Becomes the REAL DEAL After This Possible Move