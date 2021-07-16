Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had only rekindled their romance just a few months ago, and their latest action only proves that this could become the real deal - this time around.

On Thursday, the lovebirds were spotted house hunting, touring massive mansions around Los Angeles.

One of the homes that caught their eye costs $65 million situated in Billionaire's Row.

The "Batman v. Superman" star drove the love of his love around searching for a potential new home, and they were even spotted getting intimate.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, Bennifer 2.0 drove in a sleek black Mercedes, trading the SUV Ben was driving a day before.

He sported a casual gray shirt and didn't shave his rugged beard.

Meanwhile, the "Hustlers" actress also looked casual and wore little to no makeup during the trip. She put her hair up in a simple tied-back ponytail, but everybody couldn't ignore those sparkling diamond earrings.

The mom-of-two also sported a pair of sunglasses while out and about, but she took it off inside the car - as she only has her eyes on Ben Affleck.

But fans should hold their horses - as this may not be what everybody thinks it is.

According to an insider who spoke to TMZ, the 48-year-old dad-of-three has reportedly accompanied the "Maid In Manhattan" actress on her hunt for a mega-mansion.

Though they are getting stronger and more affectionate with each other, the insider revealed they are still not ready to move in together - one of the major steps in solidifying a relationship.

Though they are not ready to move in together, there's still a possibility they eventually will, as Jennifer Lopez has already taken necessary steps to make Los Angeles her new permanent residence.

She was recently spotted touring schools in the area for her kids, and they're reportedly on board moving from Miami to Los Angeles.

Additionally, it was also reported that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are also committed to spending the rest of their lives together, after realizing they've found "true love" with each other, per Us Weekly.

A tipster told the outlet, "As far as they're both concerned, they're just blessed to have found each other and discovered true love, which most people can only ever dream about."

