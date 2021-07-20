Is Whoopi Goldberg the next person leaving "The View?"

On July 1, it was announced that Meghan McCain is leaving "The View" after being with the show for four years.

She confirmed that she will finish the current season and that her final show will be at the end of July.

But it now seems like that Whoopi Goldberg may be following in her soon-to-be-ex co-host's footsteps because of some of her ailments.

According to Globe, the retired actress has currently been crippled with so many health problems. The famous face of the show was absent from her usual seat on the show for an entire week.

Upon her return, Whoopi explained that she struggled with sciatica- an illness that causes intense pain throughout the back and legs.

The 65-year-old comedian recalled, "And so there I was, trying to move my leg - impossible to do. And it was really horrible."

She kept the air casual, further saying, "I'm telling you, it's like a bad boyfriend. It's like a bad boyfriend who came back to mess with me."

However, despite laughing about it, Globe insists that it's no laughing matter since this is just one of the many health problems arising for Whoopi Goldberg.

An insider revealed to the tabloid, "She likes to joke this aging thing is a bitch, but when the cameras go off it shows in her face that she's hurting."

Whoopi also reportedly relies on take-out meals for her since she can't get around her kitchen.

"Every step is nerve-shattering. She relies on her walker - but it's a shuffle at best."

The insider went on to say that friends of the TV personality are worried because she's on the verge of a collapse from stroke, heart attack "or worse."

Despite her reported ailments, the insider noted how "incredibly stubborn" Whoopi Goldberg is that she won't even take advice to cut back her workload, especially with the stressful things being talked about on "The View."

"There are times when she hates her job - but she won't give them the satisfaction of seeing her quit."

Is Whoopi Goldberg Sick?

According to Gossip Cop, while it's true that Whoopi Goldberg suffered from a severe life-threatening case of pneumonia, she has made a full recovery.

Whoopi's sciatica is true, and it is considered a serious and painful condition.

She is facing new challenges in her life because of her illness, but she's still fully capable of walking and working.

Her body is also "not falling apart," per the outlet.

However, Whoopi Goldberg won't seem to be leaving "The View" anytime soon and she is not dying.

