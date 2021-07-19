Though Angelina Jolie's social and love life has experienced some resurrection recently, unfortunately, not all of her loved ones are happy with it.

The "Maleficent" actress has recently sparked speculation that she and Grammy-winning singer The Weeknd are dating after being spotted leaving dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles.

Two weeks later, the 46-year-old Hollywood actress attended Mustafa the Poet's private concert where the "Starboy" crooner was also in attendance.

But just before that, the former Mrs. Brad Pitt was pictured leaving her ex-husband's Johnny Lee Miller's New York City apartment carrying a bottle of wine in her hand.

But it's not just The Weeknd and Johnny, as the "Changeling" star was also spotted out and about with DJ Diplo in April, who also shared an Instagram Story of the actress hanging out at the same barbecue.

It also seems like Angelina Jolie is only making up for a lost time after divorcing Brad Pitt, much to the chagrin of her kids.

The former power couple share six kids together, Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

An insider said OK! Magazine, "The kids are used to having Angie around all the time. so for her to be going out at night, all of a sudden hasn't been an easy adjustment."

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is reportedly having the most challenging time watching her mom live life on her terms.

The insider revealed, "Shiloh is very sensitive, and she fears her mom is partying too hard."

"It's starting to feel like Angie is the teenager and Shiloh is the parent, and it's troubling for her."

Though the teen doesn't reportedly have a problem with her mom going out and enjoying, her mother's transformation "has been really dramatic" that it's like she has done a "total 180."

The insider added, "That's not the Angie that Shiloh knows."

And despite the humanitarian remains a committed mother to her children, she's reportedly going to make sure she lives the life she wants to live to the fullest now that she feels being "finally healed from her divorce" from the "Ad Astra" actor.

The insider explained, "For years, she lived like a virtual recluse and turned down so many dates and fun nights out, she lost count."

But, "Angelina's sensitive to her kids' feelings, and will conduct herself with as much tact and diplomacy as possible."

