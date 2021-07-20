Is James Corden leaving his late-night show because of jealousy?

He reportedly threatened to leave the "Late Late Show" and the US after being upset he wasn't asked to take over Ellen DeGeneres' time slot.

The "Cats" actor is also demanding that CBS needs to pay him up.

Kelly Clarkson was already named the successor to the scandal-clad host's golden daytime slot, but Corden is still in the channel's latest national slot.

Globe reported that the 42-year-old is asking for a raise, and if he doesn't get it, it's time to say goodbye to CBS.

A tipster told the tabloid that he is already weighing his options.

"He figures he's been doing this longer than Kelly and has a huge fanbase and wants his next deal to reflect that financially."

James Corden is considered an asset to CBS, as he is raking in $5 million annually and about $9 million more for hosting awards shows.

The tipster insisted that James has "made his case," but it's out of his hands.

"His contract is up next August, and his bosses must know he's been mulling a move back to the UK, but he'll settle for staying put if he can make more and work less."

The Truth About James Corden Moving To Greener Pastures

James Corden "seething" on being passed over Ellen DeGeneres' time slot doesn't make sense, according to Gossip Cop.

Kelly Clarkson, who hosts "The Kelly Clarkson Show," was chosen for DeGeneres' slot simply because she may play well with the "Finding Nemo" star's current audience.

Clarkson's show is not that different from DeGeneres's. Meanwhile, Corden draws in a late-night crowd.

Is James Corden Moving Back to the UK?

Though he is highly considering it, James Corden is thinking of moving back to the UK but not because he's being skipped for career opportunities.

He previously admitted that raising three children in the middle of a pandemic has made him reconsider his living situation, as they're in the UK and he is in Los Angeles, US.

Corden previously told The Sun that ending the "Late Late" show will be a more significant family decision to him than a professional decision.

"I have an overwhelming feeling that our family has walked to the beat of my drum for a very long time."

So if James Corden is quitting his show, it's not going to be for financial reasons like Globe reported. It's instead a personal decision.

