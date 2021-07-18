Chrissy Teigen has been desperately clinging to her husband John Legend amid her public fall from grace because of her past cyberbullying scandal.

With the "All of Me" hitmaker starts touring this summer, an insider revealed to OK! Magazine that the Sports Illustrated model is "dreading" to be left alone.

The insider said that the mom-of-two is freaking out so much even when John heads to the store by himself.

If he's busy, Chrissy would reportedly call him every five minutes and interrupt his meetings.

The thought of "The Voice" judge being on the road for months while she tends to their kids, Miles, 3, and Luna, 5, is reportedly very terrifying for her.

The insider went on to say, "It's already causing her to meltdown."

Chrissy Teigen, who was spotted recently with her husband and kids, reportedly can feel people sticking out their noses when they walk past her, and it's making her even more "needy and clingy," per the insider.

She even confessed on Instagram that "Going outside sucks and doesn't feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race."

With the "Green Light" singer's tour fast approaching, the cookbook author thinks there's "absolutely nothing she can do." The hatred she has been getting hasn't helped her cope with the fact that her husband is set to leave next month.

She reportedly already feels alone but will feel even more alone once he's gone.

John Legend has stuck with Chrissy Teigen through thick and thin, especially after her past toxic tweets resurfaced online last month. She addressed her bullying controversy in June while also praising her husband for his support.

"Oh my God. [John] has been everything," further saying that he has been vital to her ability to make it through the recent scandal.

Chrissy has already released several public apologies but hasn't spoken in a video or in-person until the latter part of last month.

When asked if she will also partake in a CBS tell-all interview like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sit-down chat with Oprah to set the record straight on her drama, Chrissy Teigen said she has "no idea" about the rumors.

Meanwhile, Twitter users still haven't forgiven the swimsuit model for her past behavior.

After recently posting an update on her life on Instagram, people call her out for feeling depressed while in Italy and having lots of money.

One Twitter user said, "Very depressed Chrissy Teigen wants to let us all know how depressed she is b/c she's a hateful twat & now she can't have fun being a twat on social media anymore. She also said she needs time off her couch even though she was just in Italy with family and friends for two weeks."

Chrissy Teigen guinea pig faceass has access to tons of sht, can travel anywhere in the world, rich ass friends, kids, a rich 4’8 hubby & allat & yet she’s having a meltdown cause internet strangers aren’t kissing her ass 24/7. pic.twitter.com/4Hp5p68dQt — Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) July 15, 2021

