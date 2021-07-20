Prince Harry could have made the biggest blunder of his life. If there's a slim hope of him reconciling with dad Prince Charles, brother Prince William, or grandma Queen Elizabeth before this decision, this might now be gone. He reportedly acted so irresponsibly, and so immaturely, that he risked all the good things that are set to happen in the palace in 2022.

Prince Harry Has Committed Biggest Blunder Against Palace To Date

Allegedly, an expert claims his decision to pen a tell-all autobiography about his life in the Royal Family is just the last straw.

According to expert Dan Wootton, several royal insiders told him that there is "growing sense of shock and fury" among the royal palaces and Harry's own family members with regard his decision to again, reveal more about them.

'This is the no going back moment - the final nail in the coffin of the Royal Family's relationship with Harry,' Wootton said, claiming this is what a senior royal source told him. "The emotional turmoil as they wait over a year for publication is going to be torturous," he added.

It was also said that this move is really immature as it risks Queen Elizabeth's precious "Platinum Jubilee" year.

ALSO READ: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton 'Rushing' To Have a Baby - By Hook or By Crook?

Prince Harry Risks Ruining Palace's 2022 With Book Plan

The book's publication in 2022 and it risks overshadowing the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Prince William's 40th birthday, as well as 25th anniversary of the death of his mom Princess Diana.

"With that mix, it should have been a really positive year for the Royal Family," an expert said, but Prince Harry did not think of this.

"But Harry clearly doesn't care. He's acting like a child. We need to remember he's a nearly 37-year-old man, not a 21-year-old. He's on the cusp of middle age," the expert said.

What has angered experts looking at this latest development the most is that Harry and Meghan know, whatever they say in the book, the palace would not have the power to fight back

Prince Charles and Prince William, as heirs to the throne, will find it almost impossible to fight back against whatever they put inside the book because by that time, everyone would already have an opinion.

This is more so when they were not even aware in the first place that Prince Harry planned a book, albeit he was already writing it for almost a year, allegedly.

"'Prince Charles didn't know anything about it. This is really painful, it's going to be difficult for him to take. The assumption is that he will take another kicking from Harry," an insider revealed earlier.

ALSO READ: Prince Charles Blindsided? Prince Harry's Big Decision Reportedly Confuses Own Father



