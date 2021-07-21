Everyone might think Caitlyn Jenner is earning millions of dollars after her success in the reality TV industry, but her tax returns show her real income over the past years.

Per Jenner's 2016 to 2019 tax return obtained by Insider, her income had a massive drop compared to what she earned back in 2016.

The former Olympian earned over $550,000 in 2019. Her income comes from a few business ventures like "Team Tours Inc." and "Cait's World."

Her 2019 income is just a fifth of what she got in 2016 after starring in her reality series "I Am Cait." She reportedly earned a staggering $2.5 million at the time.

Besides her first indicated income in 2019, she also reportedly made over $320,000 in Australia, where she appeared on the reality TV show "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here."

Her tax return shows that she's been earning millions from 2016 to 2018 after the release of her memoir "The Secrets of My Life" in 2017, in which she reportedly earned $1.9 million.

It's not indicated whether her charity foundation "Caitlyn Jenner Foundation" is a significant contributor to her loss of income, but the outlet reported that she's been handing out donations to organizations for transgender folks.

Why Caitlyn Jenner's Tax Return Circulated

According to the Associated Press, Jenner is currently running for California's recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom.

Every candidate must release their tax returns over the past five years. Most of them only submitted four years as they have not filed their most recent files, which was 2020.

In 2019, a law signed by Newsom required all candidates to release their income which will be inducted into the ballots.

How Caitlyn Jenner Makes Money

Per the outlet, "Team Tours Inc." is a payroll company, while "Cait's World" is a foreign stock firm.

It is unclear what position or work she does for the said companies as her representatives did not give a statement to the outlet.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jenner's most recent net worth is over $100 million. Her earnings came from her reality TV show appearances, endorsements as a celebrity, and brand deals back when she was an Olympic gold medalist.

Caitlyn Jenner is the parent of billionaire beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner.

