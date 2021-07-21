Did Meghan McCain shock her "The View" co-hosts for announcing that she's quitting the show on-air?

According to Globe, the mom-of-one didn't prepare her co-hosts for the news of her leaving. Instead, they reportedly learned of her plans when she announced them on air, with the announcement feeling like a slap in the face to Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin.

She said in early July, "I'm just going to rip the bandaid off."

"I am here to tell all of you, my wonderful cohorts and viewers at home: This is going to be my last season here at 'The View.'"

The controversial host is leaving the show after the ratings have dropped and, of course, the constant fighting with her co-hosts, per Globe.

The tabloid further said that the show is planning to steer away from political topics, and that's one of the "real" reasons Meghan McCain is leaving "The View."

The daughter of John McCain undoubtedly has a reputation for defending her political stances.

But with the show's reported change of tune, it's clear that they don't need Meghan McCain anymore.

An insider revealed to the tabloid, "Meghan is a one-trick pony."

"She can make a segment about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck into something political. That's served 'The View' well for the past four years, but now times are changing."

The insider added, "People want escapism when they're watching daytime TV."

Over the last year, "The View" has reportedly lost over 500,000 viewers, which only is a sign that there should be changes happening on the show.

Per the insider, "Viewers are sick of the fighting. The public has moved on and The View has survived because it knows when to move on too."



Meghan McCain 'Pushed Out' Because 'The View' Is Ditching Politics?

"The View" is reportedly not ditching politics, despite another tabloid claiming it will do so.

Despite the drop in ratings, the political issues have become a major appeal of "The View," and it certainly didn't hurt it.

It also doesn't seem like Meghan McCain has shocked her co-hosts with her announcement. While the change may have been news to the others, it's unlikely that the statement was a shock because "The View" has tended to change hosts over the years.

Why Is Meghan McCain Leaving' The View?'

According to Meghan McCain, two reasons she's leaving the show are the pandemic and her recent pregnancy, which contributed to her decision.

She reportedly wants to stay in DC and spend more time with her family.

