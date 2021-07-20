Should Renée Zellweger run far away from boyfriend Ant Anstead already?

The pair has recently broken the internet after it was reported they were dating.

A few weeks into their relationship, insiders are already spilling the tea on Ant's ex, Christina Haak, who is advising the Hollywood A-lister to get out of their relationship now, or it will be too late.

The insider told OK! Magazine that Ant Anstead has only one thing in his mind during his relationship saga with Renée Zellweger.

"The ink's barely dry on the divorce papers and Ant is already pulling out all the stops for Renée."

Christina Haak reportedly tells anyone who will listen that her ex-husband is simply using the new romance for its perks.

They went on to say, "But Christina knows Ant. He's only interested in one thing: his career."

The insider added that the reality star would only use his relationship with the "Bridget Jones's Diary" actress "to get ahead."

Days after Ant and Christina's divorce was finalized, the English TV personality and the "Case 39" actress met on the set of "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" after filming one episode together, then immediately started dating quickly after.

Sadly for the award-winning actress, it isn't only his HGTV star ex who thinks Ant's intentions are not so pure.

According to a July 19 issue of Star magazine, friends of Renée are also worried about her budding romance with an opportunist like Ant.

Per their source, "Renée's friends worry that Ant is only dating her because she's famous. She should listen to Christina and tread carefully."

Christina Haak's warning comes as a hard blow for the new couple as they seem to look really in love.

As previously reported by OK! Magazine, the 52-year-old blonde beauty and the 42-year-old actor are reportedly "lucky they've found each other" when Renée Zellweger wasn't looking for love.

But then Ant reportedly made a great first impression on her immediately that upon finding out they were both single, they met up for low-key dates as he also continued to finalize his divorce.

"Renée was obviously taken with Ant and is giving him her undivided attention."

Though Ant Anstead seems happy now, the same can also be said about Christina Anstead, reportedly dating real estate agent Joshua Hall.

They even had quality time in Mexico to spend her birthday with him.

