Chrissy Teigen is already expecting to be canceled forever, which is why she has Thinidecided to stay out of everybody's lives.

The disgraced model spoke to TMZ, who told them that after years of criticizing other people, she's going to be avoiding any trouble by minding her own business.

She told the paparazzi, "I have decided I'm not getting involved in anyone's s-t ever again."

When the paparazzi asked how long she could be a member of the "cancel club," the mom-of-two answered, "I don't know. It could be forever. I have no idea."

Now, Chrissy Teigen is trying to move on from the scandal, which first started when Courtney Stodden accused her of cyberbullying. She will be focusing more of her time at home.

The cookbook author said, "All I can do is live my life and take care of my kids and family."

"Everyone else can make their choice."

Members of the "cancel club" have reportedly reached out to Chrissy, revealing that "they have been amazing."

Last week, the 35-year-old addressed her membership in the "cancel club" after returning to social media as if nothing happened.

She wrote in an Instagram post how home alone made her head depressed and confessed how she feels lost and needed to find her place again.

"I need to snap out of this. I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay," Chrissy added.

She even said that going outside now "sucks," despite just jetting off to Italy for a glamorous vacation with her husband and kids, Luna, 5, and Miles, 3.

Chrissy Teigen's Downfall

John Legend's wife found herself in the center of a scandal after sending Courtney horrible tweets and DMs, which included statements encouraging her to commit suicide.

The Sports Illustrated model saw a downfall in her career just after her comments. At the same time, some of her other targeted tweets about other celebrities like Lindsay Lohan and Farrah Abraham have also made their way to the internet.

Chrissy Teigen has also lost business, with her kitchenware line Cravings removed from Target's website, as well as Macy's and Bloomingdales.

Her role from the hit Netflix show "Never Have I Ever" season 2 has also been removed.

Early this month, the mom-of-two also quit Safely, her home cleaning brand with Kris Jenner. But before leaving the company, Chrissy had already been "cut" out from all of the brand's marketing amid the scandal.

