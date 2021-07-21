Sharon Osbourne and her exit became highly publicized that a tabloid made several claims out of it.

Osbourne's long-running career on "The Talk" came to an end after an episode showed her on-air feud with Sheryl Underwood. Following the incident, she went on a three-week hiatus before the former host decided to leave her post after the network's internal investigation.

Despite her definite exit, a tabloid made several speculations that GossipCop immediately debunked.

Sharon Osbourne Will Return to "The Talk"?

As noted by the investigative site, the tabloid National Enquirer claimed in May that the show begged Osbourne to return.

"There is no secret The Talk is melting down. The show is a disaster on life support which is why there is mass panic behind the scenes," its insider claimed.

Although the show's ratings truly fluctuated, the part where the tabloid claimed that the show asked Osbourne to come back was definitely not true.

The same tabloid went on to create another story. Its next report involved Marie Osmond replacing her long-time "rival." At that time, the outlet claimed that the producers realized that bringing Osmond back could invite the viewers to watch the show again.

Lastly, it changed its narrative again and brought Meghan McCain's name to the table. From "The View," the host would reportedly transfer to "The Talk." She reportedly would be more comfortable in an environment where no one could make her suffer.

But instead of transferring, McCain actually chose to quit "The View" after giving birth since she plans to move to Washington D.C with her family.

What's The Truth?

After facing multiple buzzes, "The Talk" ended it in one shot by hiring Jerry O'Connell as the permanent host.

This month, the show announced that O'Connell would be the new co-host, replacing Osbourne's seat.

"As an accomplished actor, devoted husband and father, Jerry will bring a unique and entertaining perspective to the conversation," Executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews said.

His arrival came after he began working on the show for "The Talk" Men of May segment. He also began assisting the remaining hosts - Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, and Elaine Welteroth - before he was hired permanently.

