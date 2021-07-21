Megan Fox confessed what truly pushed her to stopped drinking.

What happened during the 2009 Golden Globe Awards still affects Fox. It was too bad that it also pushed her to stay away from alcoholic drinks.

Speaking with Who What Wear, Fox recalled all the iconic styles she flaunted in the past years. However, when it was time to talked about her Golden Globes ensemble, she paused for a moment as she recalled the embarrassing moment.

According to the 35-year-old actress, she sat with Blake Lively and Jonas Brothers during the event. As part of the ceremony, the staff served bottles of Moët champagne to the celebrities. At that time, she admitted drinking multiple glasses of it to the point that she lost control over herself.

"Now I don't drink, and this is why: I was belligerent and said a bunch of s--- I shouldn't have said on the red carpet after that," she added. "I think I got in a lot of trouble for whatever I said on the red carpet at this event."

The actress went on to confess that she remembered saying humiliating things on the red carpet, but she reportedly could not recall why she did that.

What Happened to Megan Fox At 2009 Golden Globes

In a clip recorded during the red-carpet interview, Fox shared how she thinks she looks like a doppelgänger for Alan Alda. She even said that she is a man during the talk.

"I'm so painfully insecure. I'm on the verge of vomiting right now," she told Giuliana Rancic. "I'm so horrified that I'm here."

Fox spat more non-sense statements, from expressing how much she wants Salma Hayek's chest to explaining her then-boyfriend Brian Austin Green's absence.

Per the actress, Green refused to be her date at the event and chose to work on music instead.

At the same time, she revealed that she starved herself for a month to have a 22-inch waist before the Golden Globes. As a drunk woman she was during the interview, she shifted her personality again and claimed she just did a lot of Pilates.

It was not the first time she opened up about taking pills and drinking.

In her interview with Esquire in 2013, Fox revealed that she does not want to feel out of control again. However, the history repeated itself after drinking ayahuasca with Machine Gun Kelly.

