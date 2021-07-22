Following Meghan McCain's announcement that she will be leaving "The View" by the end of July, many fans have been wondering who will be her replacement. Recently, one outlet alleges that the show's production has been looking for a republican to replace the host. Is this true?

According to a report published by Daily Mail UK, "The View" is "scrambling" to find a host that will replace McCain.

A source claims that the production is looking for a "Trump conservative," and they named Kimberly Guilfoyle and Candace Owens as possible replacements.

The show is allegedly seeking for a republican for them to "reach more of the available audience at home."

The insider added that Guilfoyle, known as Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, has been tapped numerous times to host the show, but they did not reveal why the former Fox News anchor rejected the said offer.

Per the source, Guilfoyle would be the perfect replacement as she would "prosecute the other members of the panel every day of the week."

They added that the anchor's guest appearance is one of the show's highest-rated episodes.

Meghan McCain's Replacement Issue Debunked

Following the report, Gossip Cop published an article debunking the insider's claims mentioned above.

According to the outlet, who cited TMZ, "The View" is not rushing to find McCain's replacement.

A source revealed that the production is planning to have a cycle of different hosts throughout the show's run to find out who has the best chemistry with the current panel.

However, the lineup of hosts was not revealed.

Meghan McCain To Exit 'The View'

In early reports, McCain shocked fans when she announced that she would be leaving the show by the end of the month.

"I'm just eternally grateful to have had this opportunity here so, seriously, thank you from the absolute bottom of my heart." McCain said on the show.

The conservative host has been part of the panel for nearly four years. She's known for her heated debates and arguments with her co-hosts.

She mentioned that she's having a hard time traveling from Washington to New York to film the show.

"I just have this really wonderful life here that, ultimately, I felt like I didn't want to leave." she noted pertaining to her home in Washington.

