Kanye West recently hosted a "DONDA" release party, and one of the people who attended the event was his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star was joined by four of the former power couple's kids at the star-studded party at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium to celebrate his much-awaited 10th studio album.

Kim strutted into the venue and gave fans a sneak peek on the way by sharing pictures of her red-hot ensemble, as well as a short clip of the "All Of the Lights" rapper standing alone in the middle of the venue surrounded by filled seats and blinking light.

The 43-year-old rapper rocked an all-red ensemble as well.

Khloe Kardashian also attended the event and gave her support to her ex-brother-in-law.

The 37-year-old Good American star shared multiple Instagram Stories on her way to the venue, including a selfie video where she also was twinning sunglasses with the KKW Beauty mogul.

Kim Kardashian attending the release party is only the second time she was spotted with or near Kanye West. Recently, they went on an outing with their kids months after she filed for divorce.

Immediately, fans start to speculate that they could be reuniting.

His song "I Am Losing My Family" fueled the rumors further after performing the event.

Regarding the rumor that the Yeezy creator dissed his ex-wife, an insider told New York Post, "Kanye actually played the song for Kim personally before the listening party. It's emotional and personal. Not negative at all."

The album will be a welcomed surprise considering his several album rollouts ended in a disappointment.

Kanye West's Reunion With Old Friend

RETURN OF THE THRONE, HOV & YE MY MF BRAND pic.twitter.com/9ETInHk1Cm — w (@WinnahAgwabi) July 23, 2021

A familiar voice suddenly came over the speakers at the album and song unveiling, and it was immediately recognizable- Kanye West's once-best friend, Jay-Z.

It's the first time in a long time they have collaborated, most notably on 2011's "Watch The Throne."

However, their relationship had been strained over the years. Many of their fans thought it would be the end of an era, but now they are all over the moon because the powerful duo is back.

"Hov & Ye back together!! It feels like Christmas. Now we need a Ye & Rihanna romance," one person tweeted.

Another said, "Nah it took a divorce but Hov & Ye are backkkkkk," referencing Kanye West's ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian.

