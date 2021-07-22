Is Miley Cyrus a wreck?

The former Disney child star used to dominate the airwaves and sell-out concert tickets in minutes around the globe.

But now, things have changed for Miley, who is not a wrecking ball anymore.

OK! Magazine learned that the low ticket sales and the recent misses on Billboard had left her seeking an alternative to save her failing career.

Insiders claim that the "Hannah Montana" actress started to panic after her last album, "Plastic Heart," and its singles failed to hit the top spot on the Billboard charts.

Miley Cyrus heavily promoted the album in 2020 and debuted at #2; however, her lead single "Midnight Sky" came at a disappointing #14 on the Hot 100 chart.

Her next released "Prisoner," which was released with Dua Lipa, was also a flop, peaking at #54.

The publication also learned that Miley Cyrus' concerts aren't selling out like the good old days to add panic to the once-famous singer-actress.

Music sources reveal that her recent Fourth of July show at Resorts World Las Vegas' ticket sales were "abysmal."

The venue gave away free tickets to fill the empty seats before the show started.

With the 28-year-old's upcoming show in Milwaukee, it was also reported that there are still thousands of unsold tickets - which is a sure sign that Miley Cyrus' future as a pop star is about to end.

A tipster told OK! recently, "People seem to have tired of Miley and moved on to newer acts like Olivia Rodrigo."

"Her act seems stale and she seems confused on how to fix it."

Meanwhile, the tipster and other industry experts think that a Las Vegas residency could be the only thing that could save the "Party in the USA" hitmaker from entirely ending.

After her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, things took a massive turn that her core audience had reportedly "dried up."

'Miley Cyrus is Canceled'

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus is modeling how to embrace cancel culture by showing off her new merch that literally cancels her.

She posted a picture of her on her white couch with a white tank top and sweatpants with the word "MILEY" in pink written on the front, while the back showed "IS CANCELED."

Miley captioned the series of pictures with a series of "x" emojis, "MILEY IS CANCELED!!!!"

"MORE NEW MERCH! MILEYCYRUS.COM!"

