Rick Dennison became the first one to taste the effect of the NFL's recent damning memo.

The Minnesota Vikings reportedly lost Dennison, its offensive line coach and run game coordinator, due to COVID-19 vaccine issues. Per Courtney Cronin of ESPN, the club parted ways following his refusal to get jabbed.

Meanwhile, an official statement from the Minnesota Vikings assured that they will adhere to the requirements of the COVID-19 protocol.

Dennison worked for the club in the past two seasons. His departure came after the Vikings revealed that they conducted discussions with him regarding NFL's new protocols.

For what it's worth, National Football League's memo highlighted that it would cancel the season for the teams whose unvaccinated players contracted the virus. Overall, the league oversees 32 teams.

As an effect of the probable contraction, the NFL will give the team in question immediate loss in the whole season and refuse to give the whole team's players their weekly salary.

Following the Vikings' separation from its coach, online users called out the NFL for not creating a reasonable choice for those who do not want to get the vaccine.

9News reporter Mike Klis said, "Perhaps, there could have been a more reasonable solution like make him a consultant and Zoom in with players. Be creative. Empathy. #9sports."

Others also expressed their desire to see Dennison's potential. However, it is impossible to see it now.

NFL Losing More Of Its Members?

Dennison became the first one to be cut off from the league - and he is not the last one.

According to Jim McBride of The Boston Globe, the New England Patriots co-offensive line coach Cole Popovich will not coach the team during the 2021 season.

Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, the split is related to the recent NFL's vaccination requirements for all Tier 1 staff, as well.

Despite Popovich and Dennison's departures, Dr. Allen Sills revealed that the coaching staff within the league are almost 100 percent vaccinated.

Initially, NFL players expressed their disappointment and disapproval over the protocols.

DeAndre Hopkins said in a since-deleted tweet that he would resign following the announcement. Per the 29-year-old wide receiver, the requirement made him question his future in the League.

