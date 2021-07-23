Savannah Smith hyped the "Gossip Girl" fans with shocking detail about her character, Monet de Haan.

The reboot of "Gossip Girl" arrived on HBO Max this month and has aired three episodes so far. As things started to unfold in the new series, Smith revealed a fact about her character and confirmed the viewers' theory.

In the most recent episode of the series, Smith's character kisses a girl. This led fans to speculate that Monet hides something about her sexuality.

It did not take a long time for fans to know the truth, as the actress herself confirmed the character's sexuality on her social media account.

On Smith's official Twitter account, she confirmed that Monet is a lesbian soon after the episode had been aired.

"so yea, she's into girls ;)" she wrote, before adding a follow-up tweet, "And only girls."

The fans immediately rejoiced upon seeing the tweet, saying that it is the plot twist they have been waiting for.

One fan said, "I'm coming to confess my love, the role we never knew we needed till now."

"NO LIKE IK EVERYONE IS SO HAPPY RIGHT NOW BUT THIS JUST MEANS SO SO SO SO SOOO MUCH TO ME SO THANK YOU FOR PORTRAYING THE FIRST BLACK QUEER GIRL I'VE EVER PERSONALLY SEEN ON SCREEN I LOVE YOU," another exclaimed

"Gossip Girl" Reboot Takes Fans To Next Level

The plot twist should not be surprising, though, since the reboot promised to offer a new take on the series that graced the TV from 2007 and 2012.

Previously, "Gossip Girl" featured Blake Lively, Ed Westwick, Chace Crawford, Penn Badgley, and Leighton Meester, among others.

This time, it selected diverse cast members, hailing Whitney Peak, Evan Mock, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, Zion Moreno, Tavi Gevinson, Eli Brown, and Smith as its main cast members.

In 2019, writer and producer Joshua Safran hinted during Vulture Festival that the show would have a lot of queer content. He added that the series would touch the world's current dealings in terms of privilege and wealth.

Meanwhile, Lind also shared the same sentiments with Dazed Magazine in February, saying that the team aim to express these things as normal ones,

"It shouldn't be this new, exciting thing to talk about, it just exists. It's about normalizing things that used to be different or taboo," she went on.

